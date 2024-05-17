Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 1,558 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,558 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.17, for a total transaction of $464,548.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,712,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,294,315.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Morningstar stock opened at $299.97 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.15 and a 12-month high of $316.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $301.63 and a 200 day moving average of $286.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $542.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,007,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,055,000 after buying an additional 380,391 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter worth about $81,798,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,814,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter worth approximately $52,293,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its position in Morningstar by 3,164.9% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 129,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,860,000 after purchasing an additional 125,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

