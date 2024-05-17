JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Stock Position Decreased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 126,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 25,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 37,038 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBJP stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average is $54.47.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.