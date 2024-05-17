JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) to Neutral

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Get Rallybio alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Rallybio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RLYB

Rallybio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RLYB opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. Rallybio has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $9.14.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that Rallybio will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rallybio

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLYB. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Rallybio during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,128,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rallybio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rallybio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rallybio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,076,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Rallybio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.