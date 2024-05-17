Jump Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 117.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,507 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Zeta Global worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $17.10 on Friday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 101.48% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

ZETA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZETA

About Zeta Global

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.