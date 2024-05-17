Jump Financial LLC Boosts Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,424 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 40.2% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.
Ormat Technologies Price Performance
ORA opened at $72.44 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $88.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.
Insider Transactions at Ormat Technologies
In related news, Director Stanley Stern sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $122,183.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,835 shares in the company, valued at $323,703.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on ORA. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.
About Ormat Technologies
Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.
