Jump Financial LLC Buys 1,214 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 111.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 26.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,247,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,317,000 after buying an additional 257,632 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in HubSpot by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 241,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,792,000 after purchasing an additional 204,241 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 972,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $564,840,000 after purchasing an additional 180,822 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,338,012,000 after purchasing an additional 166,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $45,835,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total value of $73,568.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,356,534.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,307 shares of company stock valued at $12,749,981. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS opened at $610.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $625.87 and its 200 day moving average is $574.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.96. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.23 and a 12-month high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.48 million. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.04.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

