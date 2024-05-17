Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 38,700 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE AXTA opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $36.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXTA

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.