Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 60,400 Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Semtech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Semtech alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $249,000.

Semtech Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $39.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.70. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Insider Activity

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $192.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 125.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. Research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Lin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.23 per share, with a total value of $33,230.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on SMTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Semtech from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Semtech

Semtech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.