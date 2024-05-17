Jump Financial LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of OSI Systems worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,990,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,958,000 after buying an additional 49,634 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in OSI Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 369,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 14.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 132,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $1,953,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 63,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,218,334.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $1,953,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 63,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,218,334.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $41,236.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,098.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,740 shares of company stock worth $2,992,425. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on OSIS. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

View Our Latest Report on OSI Systems

OSI Systems Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $137.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.19. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.04 and a 12 month high of $144.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $405.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems Profile

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.