Jump Financial LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Clearfield at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLFD. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clearfield by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Clearfield by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $37.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.79 million, a PE ratio of -148.08 and a beta of 1.33. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $50.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average of $28.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearfield

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million. Clearfield had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.62 per share, for a total transaction of $59,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,259,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,315,157.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 3,359 shares of company stock worth $104,105 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLFD. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

