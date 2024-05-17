Jump Financial LLC Purchases 39,505 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) by 109.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,660 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 39,505 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Ramaco Resources worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 79.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,589 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

METC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

METC opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $202.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.60 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Ramaco Resources Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

