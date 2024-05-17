Jump Financial LLC Purchases 9,500 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,560,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,388,000 after buying an additional 34,457 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 13.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 50.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 215,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 72,750 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 2.5 %

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.21 and a beta of 1.57. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $32.21.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $441.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.