Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 23,615 Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

ERX stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.96. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a one year low of $48.39 and a one year high of $77.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.28.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Energy Select Sector index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap companies in the energy industry. ERX was launched on Nov 6, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

