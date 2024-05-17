Jump Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Jump Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 65.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 31,642 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBRL. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CBRL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.57.

Shares of CBRL opened at $57.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.98. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $116.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.67%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

