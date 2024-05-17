Jump Financial LLC Sells 19,573 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Jump Financial LLC cut its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,573 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Pacira BioSciences worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pacira BioSciences

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $31,628.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,086.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.78. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $42.63.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $181.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

