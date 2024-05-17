Jump Financial LLC Sells 2,284 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Jump Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 89.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 154.8% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.43.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,744.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,744.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total value of $234,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 774,097 shares in the company, valued at $121,053,288.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,803,625. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNOW stock opened at $165.07 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.40 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The firm has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

