Jump Financial LLC Sells 47,813 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,813 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 9.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,832,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,851 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 15.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,299,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,173 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 18.0% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,330,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,714 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,304,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,423,000 after acquiring an additional 96,952 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 10.2% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,071,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,623,000 after purchasing an additional 283,559 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PARA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

PARA stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.97.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -133.32%.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

