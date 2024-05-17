Jump Financial LLC Sells 797 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Kadant by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,170,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Kadant by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kadant

In other Kadant news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 881 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $288,087.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kadant news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $288,087.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $2,311,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,853.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,004 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Stock Down 0.6 %

Kadant stock opened at $279.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.32. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.99 and a twelve month high of $354.02.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.42. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $248.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

