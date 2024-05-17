Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 5,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PSA opened at $287.02 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $312.25. The stock has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.57.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.62% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

