Jump Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,012 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 41.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,953,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,080,000 after buying an additional 572,792 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 160.8% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 567,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,319,000 after purchasing an additional 350,046 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 911.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 228,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,453,000 after purchasing an additional 206,133 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 88.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,210,000 after purchasing an additional 185,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 946,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,218,000 after buying an additional 147,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $97.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $100.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 314.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.70 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.32%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CWST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

In other news, President Edmond Coletta sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $69,129.23. Following the transaction, the president now owns 170,486 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,534.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total transaction of $157,479.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,340.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Edmond Coletta sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $69,129.23. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 170,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,534.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,238 shares of company stock worth $1,026,395. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

