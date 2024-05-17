Key Financial Inc Buys 664 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,172 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.0% of Key Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 647.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 344 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.6% in the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 359 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $420.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $309.45 and a 1 year high of $430.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Microsoft's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.61.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

