Kristy Pipes Acquires 2,149 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PSA stock opened at $287.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.57. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $312.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.62% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $821,151,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,032,000 after buying an additional 729,262 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 555.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 615,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,104,000 after buying an additional 521,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 22.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,470,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,949,000 after buying an additional 451,864 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

