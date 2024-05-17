Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.01

Shares of Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.01 and traded as low as $7.35. Leatt shares last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 465 shares changing hands.
Leatt Trading Up 0.7 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01.
Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter. Leatt had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 2.32%.
About Leatt
Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.
