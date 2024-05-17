Leerink Partnrs Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Get AC Immune alerts:

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2028 EPS estimates for AC Immune in a research report issued on Monday, May 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for AC Immune’s current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share.

ACIU has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

AC Immune Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of ACIU opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.05. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $5.14.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AC Immune

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in AC Immune by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,571,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,856,000 after buying an additional 7,142,857 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,469,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,280 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of AC Immune by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,007,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AC Immune by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,515,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 193,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in AC Immune by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

