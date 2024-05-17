Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.47.

LSPD opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.66. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $34,984,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,993,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,320 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,579,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,166,000 after purchasing an additional 901,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,297,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,232,000 after purchasing an additional 627,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

