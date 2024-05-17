Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 237.08% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Performance

Lucid Diagnostics stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. Lucid Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter. Lucid Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 901.79% and a negative net margin of 1,576.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucid Diagnostics will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

Lucid Diagnostics Inc, a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company, focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma in the United States. The company's flagship product, the EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test performed on samples collected with the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell collection device, a testing tool with the goal of preventing EAC deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients.

