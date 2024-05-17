Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Position Raised by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 156.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,975 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,986,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,443 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,230,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,588 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,001,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 976,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lucid Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,075,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,083,000 after purchasing an additional 913,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.24.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.54 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucid Group Profile

(Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.