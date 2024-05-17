Mark Eugene Mikes Sells 1,942 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stock

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of HUBB opened at $391.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.15. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $248.37 and a 1 year high of $429.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 1,850.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hubbell

(Get Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.