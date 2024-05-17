Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:CNY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.25

Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:CNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.25 and traded as low as $43.50. Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN shares last traded at $44.25, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.
Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN Stock Up 1.4 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.25.
