Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,822 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $14,663,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,982,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,153,000 after buying an additional 10,885 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $406,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,322,302.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $182.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $109.23 and a 1 year high of $189.96.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 17.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.25.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

