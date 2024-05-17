M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.51

Shares of M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.51 and traded as low as $13.25. M&F Bancorp shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 1,968 shares.

M&F Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51.

M&F Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

M&F Bancorp Company Profile

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

