Micah R. Conrad Sells 7,500 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Stock

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $379,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,550.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $49.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $53.65.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OMF shares. Piper Sandler cut OneMain from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 437,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,343,000 after acquiring an additional 17,214 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in OneMain by 2.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in OneMain by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,570,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,937,000 after purchasing an additional 889,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

