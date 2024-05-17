Michael F. Mcnally Sells 7,973 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) Director Michael F. Mcnally sold 7,973 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $399,925.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,491.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Limbach Trading Down 4.5 %

Limbach stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.66 million, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.16.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Limbach had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $142.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th.

Institutional Trading of Limbach

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limbach by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,464,000 after acquiring an additional 32,030 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Limbach by 368.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 56,535 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Limbach during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 7.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

