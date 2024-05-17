Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s 2nd Largest Position

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,765 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 7.0% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $72,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 926 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marmo Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC now owns 987 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $420.99 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $309.45 and a one year high of $430.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $414.77 and a 200 day moving average of $395.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup cut their target price on Microsoft from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price target (up from $455.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.61.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

