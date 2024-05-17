MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLKN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in MillerKnoll by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 0.9% in the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 54,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 6.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in MillerKnoll by 1,117.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of MillerKnoll stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $31.33.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $872.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.32%.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

