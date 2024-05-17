Mortice (LON:MORT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.00

Mortice Limited (LON:MORT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.18). Mortice shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18), with a volume of 3,800 shares trading hands.

Mortice Stock Up 12.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14. The firm has a market cap of £6.39 million and a P/E ratio of 2.64.

Mortice Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mortice Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in India and Sri Lanka. It operates through Guarding, Facility Management, and Others segments. The company offers guarding, safety, and security services. It also provides facilities and property management services, mechanical and engineering maintenance services, and technology driven solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mortice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.