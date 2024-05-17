Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,665 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,983 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.1% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $68,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,132,396 shares of company stock valued at $356,770,280 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $183.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.78 and a 52-week high of $191.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.62.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

