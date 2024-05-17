Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 148 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,683 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.6% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $9,625,201,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 215,874,152 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,162,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762,902 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,004,341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,633,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150,160 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,987,007 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,152,647,000 after buying an additional 2,456,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $679,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.61.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.5 %

Microsoft stock opened at $420.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $309.45 and a 1-year high of $430.82. The company has a market cap of $3.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

