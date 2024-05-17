M&T Bank Corp Acquires 556 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 626,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,298,000 after acquiring an additional 99,626 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,856.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,866,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,757 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $36.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average is $32.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AXTA

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.