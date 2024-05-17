M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 34,007 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 71.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 29,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 14.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.40. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $687.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In related news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

