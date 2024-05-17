M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 22.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 19.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 12.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 427,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 13.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

HLMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.54.

In other Hillman Solutions news, EVP Gary Seeds sold 163,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $1,562,681.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,700.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 250,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $2,412,757.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,440 shares in the company, valued at $437,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary Seeds sold 163,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $1,562,681.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,700.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 618,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,077. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN opened at $9.53 on Friday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -953.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $350.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

