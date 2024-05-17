M&T Bank Corp Buys 228 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bruker were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bruker during the third quarter worth $266,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 46,820 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

BRKR opened at $75.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.88 million. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,618.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRKR shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

