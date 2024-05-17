M&T Bank Corp Buys Shares of 2,437 Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,155,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,360,000 after purchasing an additional 60,507 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Visteon by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 664,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,697,000 after buying an additional 65,593 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Visteon by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 421,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after acquiring an additional 66,089 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visteon by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 359,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,629,000 after acquiring an additional 98,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 179,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,814,000 after acquiring an additional 16,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Stock Performance

NASDAQ VC opened at $115.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.44 and a 200-day moving average of $117.13. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $105.19 and a 52-week high of $159.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). Visteon had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The company had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visteon from $188.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays raised Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Visteon from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.75.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

