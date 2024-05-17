M&T Bank Corp Cuts Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 558.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.88. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EQNR shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. DZ Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

