M&T Bank Corp Cuts Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Federal Signal by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 11.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $86.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.02. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $52.39 and a 52 week high of $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.12.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.58 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 17.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

