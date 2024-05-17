M&T Bank Corp Has $275,000 Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,447 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAN. FMR LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 1.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,217,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,657,000 after purchasing an additional 124,106 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in Banco Santander by 770.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 7,722,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835,153 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,008,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 193,323 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,106,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 177,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,488,000. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:SAN opened at $5.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 2.27. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $5.23. The firm has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.1027 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAN shares. Barclays raised shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Banco Santander

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Further Reading

