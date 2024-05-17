M&T Bank Corp Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,426,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,964 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,796,000 after purchasing an additional 117,815 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,602,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,054,000 after purchasing an additional 601,646 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 954,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,915,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,981,000 after acquiring an additional 24,879 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Edward Jones cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.
Kontoor Brands Stock Up 1.5 %
KTB stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.43. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $69.98.
Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $631.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.
Kontoor Brands Profile
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.
