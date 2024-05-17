M&T Bank Corp Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,426,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,964 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,796,000 after purchasing an additional 117,815 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,602,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,054,000 after purchasing an additional 601,646 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 954,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,915,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,981,000 after acquiring an additional 24,879 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Edward Jones cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 1.5 %

KTB stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.43. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $69.98.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $631.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.