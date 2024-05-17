M&T Bank Corp Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 441.9% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of OGE stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average is $34.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.72.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.37 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.77%.

Insider Transactions at OGE Energy

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

