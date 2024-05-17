M&T Bank Corp Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 388.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 94,748 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,992,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 9.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 51,409 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $393,356.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,034.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.85. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

