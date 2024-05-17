M&T Bank Corp Has $309,000 Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Trex were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth $2,271,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 251,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,027,000 after acquiring an additional 21,486 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,053,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,590,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Trex by 81.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 63,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 28,746 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TREX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.47.

NYSE TREX opened at $88.63 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.03 and a 1-year high of $101.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.86.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Trex had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The business had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

